Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swansea City manager Luke Williams is hoping to have Kyle Naughton available for Tuesday's visit of Leeds United after the experienced defender was forced off over the weekend.

Swansea won 1-0 at Hull City on Saturday but a positive day on the road was somewhat hindered when Naughton came off midway through the second-half. The 35-year-old has been much-needed in recent weeks in the absence of fellow defenders Harry Darling, Josh Key and Harrison Ashby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are the Championship's form team in 2024 with six straight league wins, the most recent of which came on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Rotherham. Swansea are the latest team hoping to end that run and Williams hopes to have his experienced defender available for the clash.

"I think he has cramp," Williams said of Naughton. "Hopefully when it settles down we won't have a problem and there's not a tear or something like that. But what a player. What a player.

"For sure [he's in contention], because if it's cramp he's going to recover very quickly from that and he'll be ready to go again. If it's something more serious then I'll let you know, but let's hope it's cramp and he can recover quickly because he's such a talented player."

That win at Hull City ended a poor run of four straight defeats across all competitions for Swansea, a period in which they lost to both Southampton and Leicester. Leeds will hope to match the results of their promotion rivals, with little room for error in the push for a top-two spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke's men won the reverse 3-1 at Elland Road in November, with goals from Joel Piroe, Dan James and Georginio Rutter. The former pair will be two of four Whites returning to familiar ground alongside Joe Rodon and January loan signing Connor Roberts.