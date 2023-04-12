68 images of Leeds United fans supporting their beloved side during the 2022/23 Premier League season
Moments of elation have been few and far between for Leeds United fans this season but the passion of the Whites fan base remains undisturbed.
At the start of each new season, Leeds United fans can be certain of one thing - they are in for another rollercoaster ride. That's certainly been the case in the Premier League this term with the Whites enjoying some huge highs as well as some painful lows.
An Anfield triumph and an unforgettable comeback against Bournemouth at Elland Road have had supporters out of their seats but too often bitterly disappointing losses have left fans with their hands in their heads.
The charismatic Jesse Marsch has come and gone over the past 12 months and now Javi Gracia faces another relegation battle to keep Leeds United in the top flight. All of that joy and pain is what makes football the beautiful game and the Yorkshire Evening Post has pulled together 68 images of Leeds fans living the extremes of emotion this season.
