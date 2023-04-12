Liverpool injury list and potential return dates as 3 out vs Leeds United - gallery
A look at the Liverpool injury situation as Leeds United prepare to face the Reds in the Premier League on Monday April 17 (8pm kick-off) at Elland Road.
Liverpool now have an extended break as they continue their battle for European football. The Reds picked up a valuable point against Arsenal over the weekend, coming from two goals behind, but as things stand, they are 12 points off the top four and a more manageable three points off the top six, with a game in-hand to play over sixth-placed Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are back in action on Monday night when they face Leeds United, and they should get one more player back from injury amid an injury-ridden season. Here we take a look at Leeds’ upcoming opponents and their current injury list along with the possible return date for each player.