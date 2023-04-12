News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
5 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
15 minutes ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
11 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
12 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
12 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole

Liverpool injury list and potential return dates as 3 out vs Leeds United - gallery

A look at the Liverpool injury situation as Leeds United prepare to face the Reds in the Premier League on Monday April 17 (8pm kick-off) at Elland Road.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Liverpool now have an extended break as they continue their battle for European football. The Reds picked up a valuable point against Arsenal over the weekend, coming from two goals behind, but as things stand, they are 12 points off the top four and a more manageable three points off the top six, with a game in-hand to play over sixth-placed Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are back in action on Monday night when they face Leeds United, and they should get one more player back from injury amid an injury-ridden season. Here we take a look at Leeds’ upcoming opponents and their current injury list along with the possible return date for each player.

It’s unknown when Keita will return from injury after picking up an issue during the last international break. Fans will have to wait for Klopp to give some insight on this one.

1. Naby Keita

It’s unknown when Keita will return from injury after picking up an issue during the last international break. Fans will have to wait for Klopp to give some insight on this one.

Photo Sales
Bajcetic has an issue in the pelvic region and will miss the rest of the season.

2. Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic has an issue in the pelvic region and will miss the rest of the season.

Photo Sales
Ramsey is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

3. Calvin Ramsay

Ramsey is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Photo Sales
Thiago came off the bench against Arsenal and he should now be fit to start against Leeds.

4. Thiago Alcantara

Thiago came off the bench against Arsenal and he should now be fit to start against Leeds.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LiverpoolArsenalAston VillaJurgen KloppLeeds United