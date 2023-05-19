Leeds United are followed by famous faces all over the world including actor Russell Crowe, cricket legend Nasser Hussain and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. There are also well-off politicians, actors from your favourite childhood films, Britain's Got Talent stars of yesteryear and sports stars from an array of disciplines.

No doubt all of the big-name Whites fans are feeling the end-of-season nerves supporters at home and at Elland Road are going through right now with just two fixtures left in the Premier League. The fight for top flight survival is well and truly on for Sam Allardyce and his men who travel to West Ham this weekend before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.