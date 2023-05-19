Leeds news you can trust since 1890
40 famous Leeds United fans ranked by net worth including Russell Crowe and Sir Nick Faldo - gallery

Leeds United have attracted famous local fans and celebrities who follow the club’s progress from afar.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th May 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 18:13 BST

Leeds United are followed by famous faces all over the world including actor Russell Crowe, cricket legend Nasser Hussain and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. There are also well-off politicians, actors from your favourite childhood films, Britain's Got Talent stars of yesteryear and sports stars from an array of disciplines.

No doubt all of the big-name Whites fans are feeling the end-of-season nerves supporters at home and at Elland Road are going through right now with just two fixtures left in the Premier League. The fight for top flight survival is well and truly on for Sam Allardyce and his men who travel to West Ham this weekend before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 40 of Leeds United's famous fans and ranks them by their reported net worth.

Estimated net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Estimated net worth - £1 million

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

2. Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million Photo: YouTube/ ITV

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3. Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Lia Toby

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4. Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
