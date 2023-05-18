Newcastle United star Callum Wilson says the Elland Road atmosphere was amongst the best he has experienced this season - and feels it is not something you normally get from teams fighting against relegation.

The forward scored twice from the penalty spot as the sides played out a 2-2 draw in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds took the lead but a penalty in each half saw the Magpies hit the front before an equaliser rescued a much-needed point for the Whites.

Sam Allardyce’s side take their relegation fight to the London Stadium this weekend, and speaking on the BBC Sounds’ Footballer’s Football Podcast Wilson was trying to give West Ham forward Michail Antonio tips on how to beat Leeds.

Antonio asked: “So, how is Leeds? We’ve got them this weekend. How do they play? Are they playing with high-tempo pressing and has it changed under the new gaffer?”

Wilson replied: “So you want some insider info, let me see what I can do for you. They are a side where they are on the front foot, they will press, try and get in your face, tackle, try and make the game bitty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want it to be a fight, a mess. They’re good at set pieces, crosses. Long throws - any throw-ins are coming in the box.

“They are obviously fighting for their lives so they’ve got that desire. It’s always the case when you’re playing teams at the bottom of the league, it’s difficult.

“Their stadium and atmosphere was one of the best I’ve played in this season. For a team that’s down there in the relegation zone you don’t expect atmospheres to be like that.”

First up for West Ham is the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar , which the Hammers take a 2-1 lead into after the home match last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then welcome Leeds to London on Sunday, with the Whites sitting inside of the relegation zone ahead of the penulitmate round of Premier League action.

Leeds’ final game at Elland Road this season is at home to Tottenham Hotspur on May 28. Everton are home to Bournemouth on the final day, with Leicester City welcoming West Ham to the King Power Stadium.