Hollywood actors, pop stars, Britain’s Got Talent contestants and tennis aces all feature on our list of Leeds United supporters.

Leeds United are known for their huge and passionate fan base that is nearly 40,000 strong at Elland Road for every home match.

It's fair to say Leeds fans have been through a lot over the last two decades with glorious highs and painful lows.

Once again this season, the club looks to cement its place in the Premier League with 11 matches left for Javi Gracia to keep his side out of the relegation zone.

He'll be willed on by the Leeds United fan base which, as well as your everyday fan, consists of several famous fans.

Whether it be Hollywood A-listers, pop stars, famous politicians or sports stars from another domain, the club certainly isn't short of famous fans.

The Yorkshire Evening Post looks through 33 of those celebrity Leeds United fans, some from the local area and some from further afield, and ranks each one by their reported net worth.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Estimated net worth - £1 million

2 . Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3 . Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4 . Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million