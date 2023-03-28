Leeds United may well be occupied with the task at hand as they attempt to beat the drop, but they will already have their eyes on summer targets.

The Whites don’t yet know which league they will be playing in next season, with plenty of work still to do as they look to remain in the Premier League. But the club’s recruitment staff will, no doubt, be preparing for all possibilities as they carve out potential targets for this summer. The Whites will want to strengthen, in particular, if they do stay up, hoping to avoid another relegation scrap next season.