By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 20:00 BST

Leeds United may well be occupied with the task at hand as they attempt to beat the drop, but they will already have their eyes on summer targets.

The Whites don’t yet know which league they will be playing in next season, with plenty of work still to do as they look to remain in the Premier League. But the club’s recruitment staff will, no doubt, be preparing for all possibilities as they carve out potential targets for this summer. The Whites will want to strengthen, in particular, if they do stay up, hoping to avoid another relegation scrap next season.

With that in mind, we have put together a gallery of the players who have been linked with a summer move to Elland Road in recent weeks.

Leeds are said to be keen on signing Barcelona youngster Illias this summer.

1. Ilias Akhomach

Leeds are said to be keen on signing Barcelona youngster Illias this summer.

Leeds are said to be one of a number of clubs interested in the Bristol City starlet.

2. Alex Scott

Leeds are said to be one of a number of clubs interested in the Bristol City starlet.

The Saints striker has been linked with the Whites again ahead of this summer.

3. Che Adams

The Saints striker has been linked with the Whites again ahead of this summer.

Club Brugge have been tipped to sell Canadian forward Buchanan this summer. Could Leeds be takers?

4. Tajon Buchanan

Club Brugge have been tipped to sell Canadian forward Buchanan this summer. Could Leeds be takers?

