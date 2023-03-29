News you can trust since 1890
The best 61 brilliant pictures of Leeds United fans supporting their beloved side home and away this season

Leeds United fans have been there for all the highs and lows so far this season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST

Leeds United fans have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions following their side home and away this season.

The Whites have claimed memorable wins over Chelsea and Liverpool this term, with a shock 3-0 victory over the Blues at Elland Road in August and a dramatic 2-1 victory at Anfield in October.

There was also a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, as Willy Gnonto opened the scoring after less than a minute before the spoils were shared.

There have also been some lows, with defeats at the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton. The former loss proved Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge.

Javi Gracia has been appointed on a flexible contract and his side sent their fans into the international break on a high after a 4-2 win at Wolves.

We have picked out some of the best photos of Leeds fans this season supporting their side campaign - recognise yourself or anyone you know? Take a look...

Fans celebrate Luis Sinisterra’s goal against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup win in January.

1. FA Cup progress

A Leeds United fan shows their support during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion

2. Passion

A Leeds supporter with a “We Are Leeds” scarf supports her team during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Loud and proud

Leeds United fans show their support from the stands prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road

4. Marching on together

Elland Road