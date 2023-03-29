Leeds United fans have been there for all the highs and lows so far this season

Leeds United fans have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions following their side home and away this season.

The Whites have claimed memorable wins over Chelsea and Liverpool this term, with a shock 3-0 victory over the Blues at Elland Road in August and a dramatic 2-1 victory at Anfield in October.

There was also a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, as Willy Gnonto opened the scoring after less than a minute before the spoils were shared.

There have also been some lows, with defeats at the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton. The former loss proved Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge.

Javi Gracia has been appointed on a flexible contract and his side sent their fans into the international break on a high after a 4-2 win at Wolves.

We have picked out some of the best photos of Leeds fans this season supporting their side campaign - recognise yourself or anyone you know? Take a look...

