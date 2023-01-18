News you can trust since 1890
13 free agents available to Leeds United during the January window - gallery

Leeds United have signed the likes of Mateusz Klich, Rob Green and Matt Smith on free transfers in previous years

By Molly Burke
3 minutes ago

Leeds United are continuing to target a number of players during the January transfer window after welcoming Max Wober and Georginio Rutter to Elland Road. After breaking their club-record transfer fee two-and-a-half years after they snapped up Rodrigo from Valencia, Leeds could now look to keep their spending to a minimum as they continue to bolster their squad.

Following the departure of Mateusz Klich on a free transfer, Jesse Marsch’s side could now consider delving into the free agent market themselves as a number of high profile stars enter the final months of their contracts. Here are 13 soon-to-be free agents available this month to seal pre-contract agreements.

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal star is set to leave Liverpool this summer and is attracting the attention of a number of clubs. The Daily Mail have reported that he is considering leaving the club this month for a fee.

2. Mohamed Elneny

Elneny has made only five appearances in the top flight this season and could be on his way out of Arsenal. The midfielder has already been linked with a move to Aston Villa to reunite with Unai Emery.

3. Adama Traore

It’s unclear whether Adama Traore will sign a new contract with Wolves, however he remains heavily linked with a move to Leeds United.

4. Adam Lallana

The midfielder has impressed this season and has praised head coach Roberto De Zerbi, hinting that he may be considering extending his contract with Brighton.

Elland RoadPremier League