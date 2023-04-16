News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
1 hour ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
2 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
3 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
21 hours ago One person dead after fire breaks out in tower block

EFL side showing ‘interest’ in reported Leeds United target amid loan update

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their next Premier League clash

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Leeds United are back in action on Monday night at home to Liverpool at Elland Road. The Whites are looking to bounce back from their heavy loss to Crystal Palace last time out.

They are currently two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Linked-winger has new suitor

Leeds-linked Ryan Kent has reportedly emerged on the radar of Burnley ahead of the summer. The winger is out of contract at Rangers at the end of June and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

The Sun claim Vincent Kompany is showing ‘interest’ in luring him to Turf Moor as his side prepare for life in the Premier League next season. The report adds that the former Liverpool man has ‘missed out’ on a move to the Whites on a ‘couple’ of occasions in the past.

Loan man could leave

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Shackleton could leave Leeds on a permanent basis in the next transfer window, according to his agent Hayden Evans. The 23-year-old has spent this campaign on loan at Millwall in the Championship but hasn’t been getting regular football over recent times.

His agent said on The Athletic’s Phil Hay Show: “Definitely not enough minutes for him this season. He’s another one who has a year left at Leeds. It’s probably more that we need to work something out to get a permanent [future away from Leeds]. He needs to be starting games and he’s good enough.”