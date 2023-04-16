Leeds United are back in action on Monday night at home to Liverpool at Elland Road. The Whites are looking to bounce back from their heavy loss to Crystal Palace last time out.

They are currently two points above the drop zone. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Linked-winger has new suitor

Leeds-linked Ryan Kent has reportedly emerged on the radar of Burnley ahead of the summer. The winger is out of contract at Rangers at the end of June and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

The Sun claim Vincent Kompany is showing ‘interest’ in luring him to Turf Moor as his side prepare for life in the Premier League next season. The report adds that the former Liverpool man has ‘missed out’ on a move to the Whites on a ‘couple’ of occasions in the past.

Loan man could leave

Jamie Shackleton could leave Leeds on a permanent basis in the next transfer window, according to his agent Hayden Evans. The 23-year-old has spent this campaign on loan at Millwall in the Championship but hasn’t been getting regular football over recent times.