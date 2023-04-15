Fulham’s on-loan forward Dan James will be the toast of the Leeds United players’ WhatsApp group on Saturday evening as the Welshman put the cherry on a convincing 3-1 victory over relegation-battling Everton at Goodison Park.

The Wales international joined the west London club on loan on deadline day last summer, bidding farewell to Elland Road after one season but has scored a potentially consequential goal in Leeds’ bid to avoid the drop this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Reed had given the visitors a first-half lead on Merseyside, assisted by Leeds loanee James, before Dwight McNeil restored parity for Sean Dyche’s Toffees. Shortly after the restart, Harry Wilson put Fulham back in front but it was James’ finish midway through the second half that secured all three points for the Cottagers, ensuring Everton remain below Leeds in the table.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Daniel James of Fulham scores the team's third goal past Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on April 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Everton are now winless in four matches and face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace next weekend before hosting Champions League-chasing Newcastle before the end of the month.

However, it wasn’t all positive from Saturday’s 3 o’clock kick-offs as far as Leeds were concerned as Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth completed a comeback to shock Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries fell behind to a Son Heung-min strike but rallied with goals from Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke to put a dent in Spurs’ Champions League hopes. Arnaut Danjuma’s 88th minute finish against his former club looked to have ensured the Londoners were spared an embarrassing defeat until January addition Dango Ouattara fired in a stoppage time winner for the visitors. The win moves Bournemouth two points ahead of Leeds in 16th place, and four clear of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, there were wins for Crystal Palace – making it three in three for returning boss Roy Hodgson – against bottom club Southampton by two goals to nil and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who defeated Brentford by the same scoreline.