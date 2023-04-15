Forgotten Leeds United man deals major blow to Whites' relegation rivals amid unexpected deadline day benefit
Leeds United loanee Daniel James scored Fulham's third goal in a 3-1 win over the Whites’ relegation rivals Everton
Fulham’s on-loan forward Dan James will be the toast of the Leeds United players’ WhatsApp group on Saturday evening as the Welshman put the cherry on a convincing 3-1 victory over relegation-battling Everton at Goodison Park.
The Wales international joined the west London club on loan on deadline day last summer, bidding farewell to Elland Road after one season but has scored a potentially consequential goal in Leeds’ bid to avoid the drop this year.
Harrison Reed had given the visitors a first-half lead on Merseyside, assisted by Leeds loanee James, before Dwight McNeil restored parity for Sean Dyche’s Toffees. Shortly after the restart, Harry Wilson put Fulham back in front but it was James’ finish midway through the second half that secured all three points for the Cottagers, ensuring Everton remain below Leeds in the table.
Everton are now winless in four matches and face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace next weekend before hosting Champions League-chasing Newcastle before the end of the month.
However, it wasn’t all positive from Saturday’s 3 o’clock kick-offs as far as Leeds were concerned as Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth completed a comeback to shock Tottenham Hotspur.
The Cherries fell behind to a Son Heung-min strike but rallied with goals from Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke to put a dent in Spurs’ Champions League hopes. Arnaut Danjuma’s 88th minute finish against his former club looked to have ensured the Londoners were spared an embarrassing defeat until January addition Dango Ouattara fired in a stoppage time winner for the visitors. The win moves Bournemouth two points ahead of Leeds in 16th place, and four clear of the relegation zone.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, there were wins for Crystal Palace – making it three in three for returning boss Roy Hodgson – against bottom club Southampton by two goals to nil and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who defeated Brentford by the same scoreline.
Leeds face Liverpool on Monday evening at Elland Road, but even with a win might remain in their current position in the table as the gap begins to open up between teams at the right end of the bottom ten and those flirting with relegation.