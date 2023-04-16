Despite three wins in his first seven matches in charge at Elland Road, Gracia’s side remain in a fight to secure their Premier League status for another season. Leeds have lifted themselves out of the drop-zone on a number of occasions this season but in all likelihood will find themselves in the bottom three, temporarily or otherwise, at some stage once again due to the scheduling of Premier League fixtures.

Gracia, however, believes his team’s close call with the drop last year under Jesse Marsch will aid them in their end-of-season run-in. Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the Spaniard said on the importance of character during a stressful time of the campaign: “I’m sure of that [staying up].

"I think this kind of experience is always good, but on the other hand you don’t need this experience if you have a good mentality.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“In this case, the group has the mentality. First of all, they work hard every day with good or bad results. And I think the experience of players from other seasons achieved their objective is good for the team because in some moments during the games they can manage better some difficult moments.

“The mentality of the group is good and the atmosphere I feel is good as well,” the 52-year-old added.

