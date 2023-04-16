News you can trust since 1890
Injury fear allayed for Leeds United midfielder as Whites defender continues stellar progress

Injury fears have been allayed over a Leeds United midfielder whilst a young Whites defender has continued his stellar progress.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read

Several Whites loaness were in action during Saturday’s EFL programme including Ian Poveda who was restored to the Blackpool starting line up as the Tangerines hosted Wigan Athletic. Poveda hobbled off with 12 minutes left as his side recorded a 1-0 victory but interim head coach Stephen Dobbie has revealed that the 23-year-old was suffering from cramp.

“I think it was just a touch of cramp,” said Dobbie. “He’s not played in a little while.”

Elsewhere, Cody Drameh continued his stellar progress for Luton Town, playing another full match as the Hatters recorded a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United to move back into third place. Fellow Whites loanee Leo Hjelde started for Rotherham but was taken off after 52 minutes having earlier been booked.

FINE RUN: For Leeds United's Cody Drameh on loan at Luton Town. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.FINE RUN: For Leeds United's Cody Drameh on loan at Luton Town. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.
Joe Gelhardt was named on the bench for Sunderland but brought on in the 63rd minute as the Black Cats bagged a 2-1 success at home to Birmingham City. Jamie Shackleton was also amongst the substitutes for Millwall and introduced with five minutes left as part of a 2-0 win for the Lions who sit fifth.

In the Premier League, Dan James started for Fulham and scored as the Cottagers bagged a 3-1 victory at United’s relegation rivals Everton.

In League Two, Alfie McCalmont started for Carlisle United and played 73 minutes of a goalless draw.

