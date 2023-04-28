Leeds United ‘closely’ follow Real Madrid academy graduate amid striker links

Leeds United sit a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with five games left of the season to play. The Whites drew 1-1 at home to Leicester City last time out and are back in action on Sunday away at 14th place AFC Bournemouth.

The Yorkshire club stayed up on the final day of the last campaign and it appears this term will go down to the wire as well. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Youngster on radar

Leeds will ‘closely’ follow the progress of RSC International centre-back Raul Asencio along with La Liga side Espanyol, according to a report by Bernabéu Digital. The 20-year-old, who is a former Spain youth international, is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2024 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet amid interest from other clubs.

Asencio had spells at Las Palmas and Real Madrid before cutting ties with the latter last summer. He has since found a home in the Tercera Federación, which is the fifth tier in Spain, but is now being linked with an exit after under 12 months.

Striker eyed

Leeds and Getafe are ‘interested’ in Real Madrid striker Mariano according to DefensaCentral. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent so has a big decision to make on which direction he wants his career to take now.