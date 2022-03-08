Leeds United suffer injury blow, Whites transfer target out for the season - key headlines

Leeds United suffer injury blow

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his hamstring.

The 23-year-old started limping shortly after being introduced in the second half of the Whites' 1-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Having used all three substitutes, United boss Jesse Marsch could not bring anyone on the replace the struggling striker.

Yesterday, Leeds confirmed that Roberts has undergone surgery and will be out of action for three months.

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts. Pic: James Williamson.

Young Whites advance in the Premier League Cup

Leeds United Under 23s are through to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup after drawing 1-1 in their final Group E fixture against Mansfield Town yesterday.

The Stags took the lead through Danny Johnson on the half hour mark and dominated the first half of Andy Taylor's first game as the manager of the academy side.

Joe Littlewood finished a clever corner routine in the 71st minute, poking home from close range, to equalise for Leeds.

Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry took the corner which led the the young Whites' equaliser against Mansfield Town. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

The point leaves United second in Group E behind Wigan Athletic and sets up a tie with West Ham United in the next stage of the competition.

Whites transfer target out for the season

Leeds United transfer target Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Pic: Jonathan Moscrop.

The midfielder sustained the injury during Juventus' Champions League Round of 16 clash with Villareal in February.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Sunday that the 23-year-old won't return until next season.

The American has scored 3 goals across 20 Serie A appearances so far this season.