Leeds United are back in action twice in the next seven days with two massive encounters that could have lasting implications on the Premier League relegation battle.
Jesse Marsch’s side host bottom club Norwich City at Elland Road as they look to open up a gap Bennett themselves and the bottom three.
Prior to that they head to Villa Park on Thursday night to take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
The double header comes on the back of Leeds’ 1-0 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.
“I think it’ll be more about creating clarity with the things that can happen in the game that can be a little bit tighter and better understood,” said Marsch.
“But, at the same time, in a tough moment in a big game where there’s stress in the moment, I thought that their ability to execute was really good. Like I said, there’s so many little things that go in that are happening on the pitch that can be a little cleaner, but this will take a little bit of time to implement fully.
“But what a great first step, really what a great first step.”
Meanwhile, plenty of fresh transfer news stories are making the headlines and here are nine of the biggest across England’s top flight this morning: