Another weekend of Premier League action is in the books and clubs are back on the training pitch preparing for their next matches while also working behind the scenes with early summer transfer window preparations.

Leeds United are back in action twice in the next seven days with two massive encounters that could have lasting implications on the Premier League relegation battle.

Jesse Marsch’s side host bottom club Norwich City at Elland Road as they look to open up a gap Bennett themselves and the bottom three.

Prior to that they head to Villa Park on Thursday night to take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The double header comes on the back of Leeds’ 1-0 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

“I think it’ll be more about creating clarity with the things that can happen in the game that can be a little bit tighter and better understood,” said Marsch.

“But, at the same time, in a tough moment in a big game where there’s stress in the moment, I thought that their ability to execute was really good. Like I said, there’s so many little things that go in that are happening on the pitch that can be a little cleaner, but this will take a little bit of time to implement fully.

“But what a great first step, really what a great first step.”

Meanwhile, plenty of fresh transfer news stories are making the headlines and here are nine of the biggest across England’s top flight this morning:

1. Spence has admirers across continent Nottingham Forest’s on-loan Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has already been linked with multiple Premier League clubs but is also attracting interest from German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

2. Chelsea target has £62m price-tag Chelsea will have to spend £62m to land RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku this summer and are expected to face competition from Manchester United (Express) Photo Sales

3. City and Real leading race to sign Haaland Erling Haaland is expected to decide his future in the “next few weeks” with Real Madrid and Manchester City believes to be the front runners to sign the Dortmund striker (The Athletic) Photo Sales

4. Ronaldo and Messi together at last? Cristiano Rolando plans to leave Manchester United this summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League and has his sights set on a move to PSG where he could link up with Lionel Messi (Football Transfers) Photo Sales