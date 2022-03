It proved to be a case of so close yet so far as Leeds failed to find a breakthrough against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium despite having 19 attempts a goal. A moment of quality from Harvey Barnes proved the difference as the Whites headed home empty handed. The faithful showed their support for Marcelo Bielsa and solidarity with Ukraine. Can you spot yourself in this fans gallery from the away end? READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time