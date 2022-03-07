The 23-year-old picked up the injury less than two minutes after making his entrance as a second half substitute at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, stretching for a high ball and being caught by Foxes defender Daniel Amartey.

Roberts, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's final replacement, stayed on the pitch but was in visible pain and couldn't run in the final stages with his side effectively down to 10 men.

The Whites have confirmed he will be out of action for three months having had surgery.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leeds United can confirm Tyler Roberts has successfully undergone surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon sustained in last Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester City," said a spokesperson.

"Roberts will spend the next three months on the sidelines. Everyone at Leeds United wishes Tyler a speedy recovery."

The injury will also rule Roberts out of Wales' World Cup Qualifying play-off against Austria later this month.

Roberts has played 23 Premier League games for the Whites this season, scoring once against Brentford and providing one assist - for Joe Gelhardt's goal at Chelsea.

SEASON ENDING - Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has had surgery on the hamstring injury he picked up at Leicester City on Saturday. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Marsch has Gelhardt, Rodrigo and the returning Patrick Bamford among his attacking options. Sam Greenwood has also recently returned from injury and Daniel James has played up front on numerous occasions this season.