With growing uncertainty around the future of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, the big question is who will take over should the popular Argentine leave the club.

It looks like former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch is the man that the Elland Road hierarchy could turn to if they do decide to make a change sooner rather than later.

The 48-year old American has also managed Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and MLS clubs New York Red Bulls and Montreal Impact in his coaching career.

He was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2015 while with New York and brought success to Salzburg - winning back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles and Austrian Cups in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The Wisconsin native has strong philosophies about how best to manage teams, particularly when it comes to working with young players.

Jesse Marsch, head coach of Leipzig talks with Yussuf Poulsen and Christopher Nkunkuduring the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021

“There’s an adaptation to the culture which includes understanding how the people work and how they think and how they talk, and there’s also showing the vulnerability, the imperfection of who I am, and that’s a big part of how I coach,” Marsch explained in 2019.

“We have a lot of young players in our team and they have to know that making mistakes is OK, that part of the development process is learning from mistakes, and if you know German fluently and you listen to me speaking German, literally every sentence I make mistakes.”

Marsch has been out of work for just under three months since leaving Leipzig in December 2021.

The American coach and German club “mutually agreed” to part company after just 21 games in all competitions.