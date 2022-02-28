'There's something special going on here' - Jesse Marsch's 2015 post-match team-talk signals tone shift at Leeds United

After the Argentine's exit had been confirmed on Sunday, Kalvin Phillips shared footage of him and Bielsa embracing as Leeds celebrated their promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2020.

This expression of joy was a rare exception, according to Phillips, who said that the reserved coach prefers to keep some distance from the players in his squad.

"He's different in the way that he works," Phillips told the BBC. "He doesn't like to get too close to his players.

"It's just very football-orientated.

"If he's got a bone to pick with you he'll make it clear there and then."

Jesse Marsch, who is tipped to succeed Marcelo Bielsa as the Whites head coach, looks set to bring about a shift in mood at Elland Road.

The American is renowned for showing no restraint and performing energetically on the touchline, and a clip of Marsch giving a team talk to his former side the New York Red Bulls in 2015 shows the affection he has for players under his management.

In July 2015, the Red Bulls took on Chelsea in a pre-season friendly and claimed a shock 4-2 victory over the Premier League holders.

After the game, Marsch greets the players coming off the pitch and is thanked by Sean Davis, whose four-minute brace won the game for New York.

Marsch slaps Davis on the back and says, "congratulations, couldn't be happier for you".

Jesse Marsch with Solomon Bonnah. Pic: Ronny Hartmann.

Later, in the dressing room, Marsch holds nothing back, sharing how the players' efforts on the pitch had made him feel.

"Alright, listen up. You know how before the game we talked about not being afraid, believing in yourselves, going out on the field and committing to eachother?" Marsch says.

"You guys really made us all proud and I want you all to know that, you really made us all proud.

"This is a big night for our club and we couldn't be prouder, so well done."

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was inclined to show restraint in the technical box. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

The American brings forward two of his coaching staff, singling them out for praise while acknowledging the contribution of the whole team.

"Listen, the work that's been done by these guys..." Marsch says.

"Everybody working together at this club - we can all share, literally everybody in this room can share in the success tonight.

"This is a big club victory for us, and this is a taste of what we're going to be for the future. So well done guys.

"If we play the way that we can play, if we stick to the style, if we're committed to playing for each other, if we're committed to making the game fast and hard and going after them - then we can be successful in any game.

"We played some of the best players in the world - okay, they're in preseason, they're not quite fit yet and everything else - but when eleven guys on the field are committing to making the game hard, to playing the game fast, to going after them in every way.... we can win, right?

Jesse Marsch.

"It's a little bit of a taste for everybody to now know that there's something special going on here, that we've got to all keep going, and there's a lot of possibilities in this room."