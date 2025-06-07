Memories of the Leeds pub whose motto was 'Evening All'

It was the Leeds pub which had links with one of Britain’s best-loved TV policemen.

‘Evening All’ was the motto at the Dock Green Inn on Ashley Road in Harehills.

The former local police station turned boozer was first opened in the mid-1960s by Jack Warner, who played the kindly police sergeant in Dixon of Dock Green.

A new painting of the actor, who died in 1981 aged 84, was installed on a sign outside the pub in August 1988.

A new painting of actor Jack Warner was installed on a sign outside the Dock Green Inn in August 1988. | YPN

It was part of renovations which included blue lamps to mark its police connections.

Landlord, Fred Carrington, said: “The brewery had to write to Mr Warner’s family, and it looks just like him.”

Mr Warner played George Dixon for 21 years appearing in 430 episodes which attracted audiences of up to 15 million. The series ended in 1976.

The site of the pub was renamed Dock Green Court in the 2020s and is now home to various commercial premises.