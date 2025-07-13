Memories of Leeds City Bus Station in the 1940s

Destination Leeds Central Bus Station during the 1940s is the direction of travel for this photo gallery of nostalgia.

These evocative photos capture a snapshot of the daily hustle and bustle and sense of a city on the move. They turn back the clock to 1943 and showcase how the Central Bus Station was a busy hub for thousands of passengers going about their daily business. These photos were taken five years after Leeds Central Bus Station was first opened. It was built at the same time and in the same style as neighbouring Quarry Hill Flats. These images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, provide a fascinating look at life at the station where passengers queued patiently for their ride home. READ MORE: 15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Stand D at Central Bus Station with a Castleford/Normanton bus picking up passengers. The United Yeast Co. Ltd. is in the background on York Street.

1. Leeds Central Bus Station

Passengers queueing. A bus can be seen to the right.

2. Leeds Central Bus Station

A view of stands B and C at the Central Bus Station with the United Yeast Co. Ltd. in the background. Buses and pedestrians in view.

3. Leeds Central Bus Station

Stand at Central Bus Station with people queueing and Quarry Hill Flats in background.

4. Leeds Central Bus Station

A view looking south showing St. Peter's Church, meat market and slaughterhouse. Buses parked at stands B, C and D, one bus has a Co-op advert on the side.

5. Leeds Central Bus Station

Central Bus Station showing St Peter's church, Meat Market and Slaughter house. To the right is Marley's newsagents. Buses are parked at various stands where passengers are waiting.

6. Leeds Central Bus Station

