These evocative photos capture a snapshot of the daily hustle and bustle and sense of a city on the move. They turn back the clock to 1943 and showcase how the Central Bus Station was a busy hub for thousands of passengers going about their daily business. These photos were taken five years after Leeds Central Bus Station was first opened. It was built at the same time and in the same style as neighbouring Quarry Hill Flats. These images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, provide a fascinating look at life at the station where passengers queued patiently for their ride home.
1. Leeds Central Bus Station
Stand D at Central Bus Station with a Castleford/Normanton bus picking up passengers. The United Yeast Co. Ltd. is in the background on York Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds Central Bus Station
Passengers queueing. A bus can be seen to the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds Central Bus Station
A view of stands B and C at the Central Bus Station with the United Yeast Co. Ltd. in the background. Buses and pedestrians in view. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds Central Bus Station
Stand at Central Bus Station with people queueing and Quarry Hill Flats in background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds Central Bus Station
A view looking south showing St. Peter's Church, meat market and slaughterhouse. Buses parked at stands B, C and D, one bus has a Co-op advert on the side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds Central Bus Station
Central Bus Station showing St Peter's church, Meat Market and Slaughter house. To the right is Marley's newsagents. Buses are parked at various stands where passengers are waiting. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
