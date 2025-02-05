They take you around the city during the decade but can you add a specific date to any of the wonderful photos which provide a fascinating glimpse into life around Leeds against the backdrop of the Second World War. Suburbs in focus include Yeadon, Morley Garforth Armley, and Tingley. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz: Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia