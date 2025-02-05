They take you around the city during the decade but can you add a specific date to any of the wonderful photos which provide a fascinating glimpse into life around Leeds against the backdrop of the Second World War. Suburbs in focus include Yeadon, Morley Garforth Armley, and Tingley. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz: Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds circa 1940s
Sandbagging to prevent bomb damage to Morley Hall Maternity Home during the Second World War. Nursing staff from the Hall are helping to pile up sandbags. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Leeds circa 1940s
The Headrow, looking east towards Quarry Hill Flats, which can be seen in the distance. on the right can be seen Schofield's department store at number 79-83, the entrance to Victoria Arcade, Shiphams hosiers and Campbells house furnishers at number 75, Lands Lane, and Benefit Footwear at number 69.The edge of Lewis's department store can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds circa 1940s
People enjoying the model locomotives at Blackgates Miniature Railway. In the foreground there is a model of an A4 Streamline Locomotive. This type of locomotive was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley for the London and North Eastern railway in 1935. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Leeds circa 1940s
An aerial view of the leatherworks firm of William Law Ingle Ltd at Millshaw. In 1899 William Law Ingle moved in to the former textile mill and over the years constructed more buildings to eventually support a work force of 500 Leeds and Morley people. Most of the buildings were demolished in summer, 1973. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Leeds circa 1950s
Photograph of members of the Civil Defence Groups in Garforth during the Second World War. These include Air Raid Wardens, Auxilliary Fire Services, Nurses etc. | Garforth Historical Society Photo: Garforth Historical Society
6. Leeds circa 1940s
The old main building of West Leeds High School on Whingate, Armley. The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen, and part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net