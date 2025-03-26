Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats

Quarry Hill Flats were once lauded as epitome of modern living. It cost about £600,000 to build and about £720,000 to acquire the land. They stood for four decades and were home to 15,000 people during that time. Their eventual demise came about because of fears over the steel structure of the building, which was found to be degrading. The cost of repair was then considered too great, which left only one option: demolition. By 1959, the city council was spending about £10,000 a year on repairs and in 1961 came the announcement that £2 million was required to keep the flats in operation. They were pulled down in the late 1970s. READ MORE: 25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia