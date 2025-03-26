Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats

It was the social housing experiment which became synonymous with Leeds.

Quarry Hill Flats were once lauded as epitome of modern living. It cost about £600,000 to build and about £720,000 to acquire the land. They stood for four decades and were home to 15,000 people during that time. Their eventual demise came about because of fears over the steel structure of the building, which was found to be degrading. The cost of repair was then considered too great, which left only one option: demolition. By 1959, the city council was spending about £10,000 a year on repairs and in 1961 came the announcement that £2 million was required to keep the flats in operation. They were pulled down in the late 1970s. READ MORE: 25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Quarry Hill Flats

Quarry Hill Flats from Eastgate. Oastler House is the curved building and the A64 flyover is visible to the left. Pictured circa 1977. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Good Shepherd Mission Chapel which was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats. | YPN Photo: YPN

Construction was underway in the 1930s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pictured is Margaret Roberts in a photo which appeared in the YEP in May 1959 when she was only 13. She was chosen as Quarry Hill Flats Tenants' Association gala queen for that year. | YPN Photo: YPN

Two locals catch up on gossip on a cold winter's day. Pictured in January 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

A painter at work at Victoria House in July 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN

