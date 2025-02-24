Poignant photos capture a year in the life of wartime Leeds

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

These poignant photos capture a year in the life of wartime Leeds.

They turn back the clock to 1943, a year which featured a herculean fundraising effort by city residents in the summer to provide aeroplanes for the war effort. It was also 12 months which saw the city stage a Festival of Youth and a flag with links to the American War of Independence go on show to the public. These images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year of photo memories. READ MORE: 15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre in 1943

A view looking north east across the roundabout at the junction of Eastgate and St Peter's Street in July 1943. Quarry Hill Flats are behind. Appleyard's petrol station is on the roundabout. A man looks at the camera. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre n 1943

Call Lane in September 1943. The junction with Kirkgate is on the far right, with The Mason's Arms (Tetley's Ales), at the end. Then come numbers 4 to 8, King's (Leeds) Ltd, boots and shoes, (with A. Moss, hairdresser, above); numbers 10 and 12, Grant's Confectioners; number 14 is the empty Mellophone Co, (wireless dealers), shop, which is now to let. Number 16 is Thomas Haye's Oyster bar, which has a handcart outside. On the left a number 14 tram (to Half Mile Lane, via Bramley) is pulling out of New Market Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre in 1943

Leeds Wings For Victory week was held from June 26 to July 3, 1943. This was a public appeal to raise a minimum of £5 million pounds to provide aeroplanes for the war effort. People were urged to invest money in National War Bonds, Savings Certificates and Bonds which would be payable in the future. This view shows crowds lining The Headrow watching a march past of combined forces and bands. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre in 1943

The Museum Rest Garden on Park Row in September 1943 with Russell Street on the left. Lloyds Bank is on the corner. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Leeds city centre in 1943

Massed choirs of Leeds school children on the steps of Leeds Town Hall in June 1943. Each day of the week long Wings For Victory campaign was given a special focus, this was Children's Day. In the background is the indicator board which was altered daily. A final total of £7.2 million was raised. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre in 1943

A view looking south from the Museum Rest Gardens along Park Row in September 1943. People are sitting on benches in the concreted area. On the right is Midland Bank Ltd., (at Nos.33 to 35 Bond Street), which has a poster for Savings Bonds on it. Cars and a tram are on Park Row, on the left, with Nos.2 and 3, Marshall & Snelgrove Ltd., department store visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

