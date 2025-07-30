Memories of Leeds Bond Street Centre

Published 30th Jul 2025

With its Space Age design, plush interior and moving walkways it helped modernise the city centre shopping experience.

The Bond Street Centre opened in the summer of 1977 and boasted 30 shops including big names brands such as BHS and Mothercare. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to a time when shopping was a pursuit enjoyed exclusively on foot rather than online. It was refurbished in 1996 and changed its name to Leeds Shopping Plaza. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these memories of Bond Street Centre.

In the beginning. This is a view of the site when building work started in January 1975.

This is a view of the Centre, pictured in August 1977, ahead of it opening to the public.

One moving staircase going up, another moving staircase coming down. The escalators on Boar Lane, pictured in November 1980.

Is this the Bond Street Centre you remember? Pictured here in October 1978.

The Centre's dream clean team pictured in October 1978.

