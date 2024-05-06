36 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1996

It was the year revellers enjoyed a sneak peak inside the latest addition to the city centre’s vibrant nightlife courtesy of your Yorkshire Evening Post.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th May 2024, 04:45 BST

The paper was given an exclusive look around the Majestyk nightclub on City Square at the back end of 1996. The nightclub would go on to welcome thousands of revellers before closing in 2006. The photo is one of 36 charting a year in the life of Leeds in 1996, a 12 months which featured its fair share of changes and challenges for a city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Inside the new Majestyk nightclub in November 1996 ahead of its opening.

1. Leeds city centre

Inside the new Majestyk nightclub in November 1996 ahead of its opening. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Leeds City bus station was rebuilt and reopened with National Express relocating to the site. Other bus stations on Lady Lane and Wellington Street were closed when the new station opened in March 1996.

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds City bus station was rebuilt and reopened with National Express relocating to the site. Other bus stations on Lady Lane and Wellington Street were closed when the new station opened in March 1996. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
The new leader of Leeds City Council, Coun. Brian Walker, together with Marie Curie Cancer Care nurse, Irene Greaves launches the 1996 Daffodil Day Appeal at Leeds Civic Hall in February 1996.

3. Leeds city centre

The new leader of Leeds City Council, Coun. Brian Walker, together with Marie Curie Cancer Care nurse, Irene Greaves launches the 1996 Daffodil Day Appeal at Leeds Civic Hall in February 1996. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Scouts and leaders representing the 80 strong cast of Central Yorkshire Scouts 1996 Gang Show unite at Elland Road and parade a giant Union Jack flag in February 1996.

4. Elland Road

Scouts and leaders representing the 80 strong cast of Central Yorkshire Scouts 1996 Gang Show unite at Elland Road and parade a giant Union Jack flag in February 1996. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches young Jonathan Plows make a splash at Morley Leisure Centre. He was one of thousands taking the plunge to raise funds to send British athletes to the Atlanta games.

5. Morley

Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches young Jonathan Plows make a splash at Morley Leisure Centre. He was one of thousands taking the plunge to raise funds to send British athletes to the Atlanta games. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Motorists struggle in the snow at City Square.

6. Leeds city centre

Motorists struggle in the snow at City Square. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsNightclubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.