17 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1977

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Leeds home at the back end of the 1970s.

This gallery turns back the clock to 1977 and showcases the year in the life of the city and its residents. The collection includes stories which were making the news during the 12 months as well as unseen photos from the city centre and the suburbs with Harehills, Yeadon, Wetherby and Armley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The interchange on the Leeds Inner Ring Road with the Merrion Centre in the background. Pictured in June 1977.

1. Leeds city centre

The interchange on the Leeds Inner Ring Road with the Merrion Centre in the background. Pictured in June 1977. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pleasant Place in March 1977 showing some houses that were to stay which residents wanted demolishing.

2. Holbeck

Pleasant Place in March 1977 showing some houses that were to stay which residents wanted demolishing. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An artist's impression from July 1977 of the new Supreme Court and County Court.

3. Leeds city centre

An artist's impression from July 1977 of the new Supreme Court and County Court. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Calls in September1977.

4. Leeds city centre

The Calls in September1977. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
May 1977 and civic buildings were taking on a Silver Jubilee look to brighten up the city for the forthcoming celebrations. Seen taking a lunchtime stroll and admiring the commemorative placards in the gardens to the foreground of the Civic Hall is 19-year-old Judith Kribbs.

5. Leeds city centre

May 1977 and civic buildings were taking on a Silver Jubilee look to brighten up the city for the forthcoming celebrations. Seen taking a lunchtime stroll and admiring the commemorative placards in the gardens to the foreground of the Civic Hall is 19-year-old Judith Kribbs. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
American visitors Barbra Hippensteel, centre, and Ruby Richards during their tour of Leeds Civic Hall in June 1977. They are pictured with Senior Sergeant at Mace Richard Strudwick who is showing them the ceremonial mace.

6. Leeds city centre

American visitors Barbra Hippensteel, centre, and Ruby Richards during their tour of Leeds Civic Hall in June 1977. They are pictured with Senior Sergeant at Mace Richard Strudwick who is showing them the ceremonial mace. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice