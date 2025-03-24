This gallery turns back the clock to 1977 and showcases the year in the life of the city and its residents. The collection includes stories which were making the news during the 12 months as well as unseen photos from the city centre and the suburbs with Harehills, Yeadon, Wetherby and Armley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
17 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1977
These fantastic photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Leeds home at the back end of the 1970s.
