Lost Leeds landmarks: Memories of Queens Hall, an Olympia of the North

It’s a city centre landmark which went from tram shed to top of the pops.

Queens Hall was originally an old tram shed on Swinegate and the headquarters of Leeds City Tramways. It was renamed the repurposed as the Queens Hall in May 1961 and used variously as an exhibition centre and venue for live music. It was estimated that the venue, said to be the biggest exhibition space outside London, could accommodate a seated audience of 6,000 and, at a pinch, 10,000. The Beatles played there in 1963, although on that particular night it was Acker Bilk who topped the bill. Others who took to the stage ranged from The Rolling Stones and The Clash through to The Faces, Roxy Music and Joy Division. Even in the late 1980s, it continued to host to bands of the day, including Duran Duran. However, many people criticised it as a venue for music acts. When Motorhead played there, they said the acoustics were terrible, while party-goers often complained how cold it was inside, often with ice forming. It was demolished in October 1989. These wonderful photos chart its rise and fall and are sure to evoke memories for those who visited the venue back in the day. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Elephants at the Queens Hall in 1962.

Elephants at the Queens Hall in 1962. | YPN Photo: YPN

Queens Hall was originally an old tram shed which stood on Swinegate. It opened in June 1914 with the first trams setting off in October the same year. However, its use as a tram depot was shortlived as it was taken over by the army from November 1914 to be used first as a recruiting office and later as a military clothing store until September 1919.

Queens Hall was originally an old tram shed which stood on Swinegate. It opened in June 1914 with the first trams setting off in October the same year. However, its use as a tram depot was shortlived as it was taken over by the army from November 1914 to be used first as a recruiting office and later as a military clothing store until September 1919. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was enlarged in the late 1920s but after the last tram ran in Leeds in 1959, Swinegate Tram Depot ceased to be of use.

It was enlarged in the late 1920s but after the last tram ran in Leeds in 1959, Swinegate Tram Depot ceased to be of use. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Sir Arthur Bliss, Master of the Queen's music, was a judge for the 1st Leeds International Pianoforte Competition at the Queens Hall in September 1963. This event, established by Fanny Waterman has become a successful triennial event.

Sir Arthur Bliss, Master of the Queen's music, was a judge for the 1st Leeds International Pianoforte Competition at the Queens Hall in September 1963. This event, established by Fanny Waterman has become a successful triennial event. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Were you among the crowd at this concert which boasted a revolving stage ? The Rolling Stones on Sunday, July 12, 1964.

Were you among the crowd at this concert which boasted a revolving stage ? The Rolling Stones on Sunday, July 12, 1964. | YPN Photo: YPN

Allen Palmer, as he was known then, singing with The Mandrakes when they supported The Who in October 1966.

Allen Palmer, as he was known then, singing with The Mandrakes when they supported The Who in October 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN

