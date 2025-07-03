Queens Hall was originally an old tram shed on Swinegate and the headquarters of Leeds City Tramways. It was renamed the repurposed as the Queens Hall in May 1961 and used variously as an exhibition centre and venue for live music. It was estimated that the venue, said to be the biggest exhibition space outside London, could accommodate a seated audience of 6,000 and, at a pinch, 10,000. The Beatles played there in 1963, although on that particular night it was Acker Bilk who topped the bill. Others who took to the stage ranged from The Rolling Stones and The Clash through to The Faces, Roxy Music and Joy Division. Even in the late 1980s, it continued to host to bands of the day, including Duran Duran. However, many people criticised it as a venue for music acts. When Motorhead played there, they said the acoustics were terrible, while party-goers often complained how cold it was inside, often with ice forming. It was demolished in October 1989. These wonderful photos chart its rise and fall and are sure to evoke memories for those who visited the venue back in the day. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia