12 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1961

1. Leeds in 1961
September 1961 and machinists take a tea break at Joseph May and son (Leeds Ltd) clothing manufacturers on Whitehall Road. The firm began in 1859 and became a producer of ready to wear mens clothing under the brand name 'Maenson' | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Seacroft
A cricket match in progress on The Green at Seacroft in 1961 supported by spectators seated on wooden benches. The view is from York Road across the Green to properties including the Cricketers' Arms public house (a large white-rendered building, left of centre). On the right, the old Seacroft Grange County Primary School is visible. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Little London
January 1961 and on the left of this view is a small one-storey shop building on Grove Terrace in Little London. This was the business of William Oxley and Son Ltd, cotton manufacturers. This company was based in Ashton-Under-Lyme near Manchester. A car is parked on Back Grove Terrace. Newton Terrace is visible in the background. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds city centre
The Town Hall with the Municipal Buildings to the right in November 1961. In the foreground policemen can be seen leaving the central police station in the Municipal Buildings to go on duty for the visit of the Duke of Edinburgh to Leeds | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley
The Royal George Hotel at the corner of Bruce Street and Wellington Road in Wortley with a smoke room to the left and vaults to the right. The landlord at this time was William P. A. Prendergast. This building was demolished as part of slum clearance plans. Pictured in June 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds in 1961
The window of the Photopress (Leeds) Ltd shop broken in a robbery in August 1961. The shop on New Station Street in the city centre sold cameras, film and equipment with no camera over £30. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service