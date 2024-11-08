12 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1961

3 . Little London

January 1961 and on the left of this view is a small one-storey shop building on Grove Terrace in Little London. This was the business of William Oxley and Son Ltd, cotton manufacturers. This company was based in Ashton-Under-Lyme near Manchester. A car is parked on Back Grove Terrace. Newton Terrace is visible in the background. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service