The Beatles visited Leeds four times in total in the early 1960s. The Fab Four first took to the stage in the city at the Queen's Hall in 1963, on the same bill as Acker Bilk. They returned in June 1963 and on that occasion, dozens of police were employed for crowd control. The Beatles also appeared at the Leeds Odeon in November 1963 and October 1964. Were you among the audience?