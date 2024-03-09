Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever wondered about the strange, castle-like structure that sits on Cardigan Road in Headingley? Believe it or not, this was actually a bear pit that formed part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens, or the Headingley Zoo as it was also known.

When the bear pit as constructed, and there was also a monkey enclosure, swans and an eagle when the new attraction opened in 1840.

Last year your YEP reported how Leeds Civic Trust have confirmed it was moving forward with a restoration programme for the pit. The listed structure was left to the Trust in the 1960s, and has been looked after by the charity’s volunteers for a number of years.

An artist's impression of the bear pit lit up.

Trust officials have confirmed restoration work will start on Monday, March 11. The scheme will involve repairing the structure, landscaping the area behind the bearpit, incorporating railings so that people can safely look into the bearpit and introducing new paths and seating. It is also hoped to illuminate the structure with solar-powered lights.

The Trust hopes to work wit the local community to ensure that it is appreciated by and accessible to members of the public in the future. The initial programme will involve a simple landscaping scheme but in time the charity hopes to introduce planting. And the all important question of whether to reintroduce a (model) bear continues to be discussed.

The Bear Pit in the 1950s and 1960s.

Leeds Civic Trust Director Martin Hamilton said: "It has been a long time in coming but we are delighted that we now have the funds to bring this important structure to life. As the owners of a listed structure we have a legal responsibility to ensure its upkeep, and this project should give the building a new lease of life”