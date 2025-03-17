Only weeks after a concourse between Westgate Police Station and the showpiece Leeds International Pool had been landscaped, workmen were busy again... digging it up. Lush turf had to be lifted and only yards away freshly laid tarmac was ripped up. And the reason? The Post Office needed to have access to manhole covers under the turf. This was 1976, a year which featured the new Leeds civic flag being unveiled for the city’s Civic Hall. These 24 photos feature memories from around Leeds city centre as well as the suburbs with Headingley, Scarcroft, Hyde Park and Ilkley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The intriguing history of Leeds 'Barrel Man' and Dortmund Square LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia