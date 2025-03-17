24 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1976

These terrific photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1970s.

Only weeks after a concourse between Westgate Police Station and the showpiece Leeds International Pool had been landscaped, workmen were busy again... digging it up. Lush turf had to be lifted and only yards away freshly laid tarmac was ripped up. And the reason? The Post Office needed to have access to manhole covers under the turf. This was 1976, a year which featured the new Leeds civic flag being unveiled for the city’s Civic Hall. These 24 photos feature memories from around Leeds city centre as well as the suburbs with Headingley, Scarcroft, Hyde Park and Ilkley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The intriguing history of Leeds 'Barrel Man' and Dortmund Square LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

May 1976 and just weeks after the concourse between Westgate Police Station and the showpiece International Pool was landscaped workmen were busy again... digging it up.

1. Leeds city centre

The new Leeds civic flag for the Civic Hall is held by Tom Bradley, left, and Ronnie Brown. Pictured in November 1976.

2. Leeds city centre

June 1976 and John Waugh, a stores assistant is pictured with a huge stock of standpipes at the Yorkshire Water Authority depot.

3. Harehills

Do you remember any of these shops? Pictured in January 1976.

4. Headingley

The new Leeds postal centre, Royal Mail House, pictured from Wellington Street in February 1976.

5. Leeds city centre

August 1976 and traffic moves smoothly over Wellington Bridge at the tea time peak when normally there are traffic jams stretching the full length of the carriageway. The opening of the new South Western Urban Motorway seemed to have eased the flow of traffic.

6. Leeds city centre

