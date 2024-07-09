2 . Leeds in 1987

Councillor George Mudie as he presents keys to new tenants of Brander Mount. This was the conversion of 12 'cottage' style flats to 6 2-bedroomed semi-detached homes, carried out under the Priority Estates Programme and the Community Refurbishment Scheme. It was part of a long-term plan by Leeds City Council to improve the standard of older housing estates in the city. The houses were equipped with new bathrooms, central heating, new roofing, re-wiring and new doors and windows at a cost of £20,000 each. The new tenants pictured are Geoff, and Brenda Bull with Mrs. Bull's mother, Mrs. Lizzie Speight and Jane Green with her nine month old daughter, Rachel.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net