The Schofields store which had been a city centre landmark since 1962 had been reduced to rubble. It would in time would be replaced by retail development Schofields Centre. This was 1987, a year which featured pop legends Genesis and Madonna take to the stage, the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign helping to keep the city free of litter and a raft of new library openings much to the delight of bookworms. These memories also turns the spotlight on a 12 months of local sporting achievement with both football and cricket in focus. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents.
View onto the site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development incorporating a smaller Schofields store. Across the background Lands Lane is visible, a shopping street which runs between The Headrow and Commercial Street. The old white buildings in the background number 28 and 30 Lands Lane and is Grade II listed.Photo: David L. Thompson
Councillor George Mudie as he presents keys to new tenants of Brander Mount. This was the conversion of 12 'cottage' style flats to 6 2-bedroomed semi-detached homes, carried out under the Priority Estates Programme and the Community Refurbishment Scheme. It was part of a long-term plan by Leeds City Council to improve the standard of older housing estates in the city. The houses were equipped with new bathrooms, central heating, new roofing, re-wiring and new doors and windows at a cost of £20,000 each. The new tenants pictured are Geoff, and Brenda Bull with Mrs. Bull's mother, Mrs. Lizzie Speight and Jane Green with her nine month old daughter, Rachel.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodhouse CC pictured in August 1987. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, David Dobson, Andy Clay, Mark Walwyn, Nigel Carr, Steve Bray, Tony Harrison, James Crawshaw (scorer). Front row, from left, are Steve Golson, John Walwyn, Howard Price, Nigel Walwyn and Steve Fletcher.Photo: Tim Clayton
Children of South Gipton take part in a clean-up campaign on the estate. It was a project instigated by the Gipton Community Refurbishment Scheme and the children were involved as part of a holiday play project. The children filled more than 60 sacks with rubbish and were provided with refreshments by sponsors, Kentucky Fried Chicken. The youngsters were hoping to win a prize in the National Clean-up competition organised by the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign. Pictured in November 1987.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Isolated trouble broke out on the terraces at Elland Road in Februart 1987. Pictured is a policeman collecting helmets which were knocked off.Photo: YPN
Inside Swinnow Branch Library on Swinnow Lane, taken around the time of its opening in 1987. The counter area is on the right, while in the foreground on the left are large print books, with easy chairs around.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net