6 . Leeds city centre

Looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance in October 1990. On the left is no.18-19, Pets and Aquaria, which has been in business in the Grand Arcade since 1940. Above the entrance is the Potts Mechanical Clock built in 1898, with the motto 'Time and tide wait for no man'. Across the road on Vicar Lane the Templar Hotel can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net