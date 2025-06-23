21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1990

It was the year what become a cultural icon to generations of theatre lovers took centre stage.

West Yorkshire Playhouse first opened for business as a successor to the original Leeds Playhouse in 1990. The photo is one of 21 charting the 12 months in the life of Leeds city centre. It was also a year which featured the unveiling of a head-turning mural and question marks over the future of a much-loved bookshop and historic buildings near The Calls. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

West Yorkshire Playhouse pictured in January 1990. | Tim Clayton Photo: Tim Clayton

A city centre landmark for 35 years, the Carmel Bookshop on Cookridge Street, pictured in June 1990, was set to disappear under a £10 million redevelopment plan. | YPN Photo: YPN

Kirkgate in October 1990. On the corner by the junction with Call Lane, is the Scotsman public house at No.1 Call Lane. Across the road, No.2 Call Lane, Henry Brown Electrical Ltd is just visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Merrion Street seen from the junction with Vicar Lane. On the corner, the furniture store, Paloma Blanca is having a sale; a notice advertises the premises as 'To Let'. Pictured in October 1990. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Inside the Grand Arcade, showing Waldens, bed specialist, at No. 13-15. The shop is advertising a sale. Pictured in October 1990. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance in October 1990. On the left is no.18-19, Pets and Aquaria, which has been in business in the Grand Arcade since 1940. Above the entrance is the Potts Mechanical Clock built in 1898, with the motto 'Time and tide wait for no man'. Across the road on Vicar Lane the Templar Hotel can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

