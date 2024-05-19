It features a heated indoor pool, enviable views over rolling countryside and six bedrooms.

The property, which is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents, is situated on Kings Road just a short walk from the centre of the village and attractions like Golden Acre Park.

It has recently been renovated with a new roof, central heating system and fresh decoration.

Bramhope, the highly sought-after area in north Leeds, is situated just seven miles from the city centre and offers a range of shops and stunning countryside scenery.

Take a look inside this enviable family home -

Exterior This luxury home in Bramhope comprises more than 5,000 square feet, has space for 12 cars and enviable views over the rolling countryside.

Kitchen dining area The open-plan kitchen dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. It serves as the centrepiece of the family home, situated between two wings of bedrooms.

Living room The huge living room is one of three main receptions featured in this immaculate family home.

Swimming pool A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance, offering potential commercial use.

Reception room There is plenty of space for entertaining.

Bar and games room This a bar and games room could also be utilised as a sixth bedroom.