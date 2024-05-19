17 photos inside this luxury home with heated pool in Bramhope - one of Leeds' most desirable postcodes

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This enormous luxury home in Bramhope - one of the city’s most desirable postcodes - has been listed for £1,600,000.

It features a heated indoor pool, enviable views over rolling countryside and six bedrooms.

The property, which is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents, is situated on Kings Road just a short walk from the centre of the village and attractions like Golden Acre Park.

It has recently been renovated with a new roof, central heating system and fresh decoration.

Bramhope, the highly sought-after area in north Leeds, is situated just seven miles from the city centre and offers a range of shops and stunning countryside scenery.

Take a look inside this enviable family home -

This luxury home in Bramhope comprises more than 5,000 square feet, has space for 12 cars and enviable views over the rolling countryside.

1. Exterior

This luxury home in Bramhope comprises more than 5,000 square feet, has space for 12 cars and enviable views over the rolling countryside. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The open-plan kitchen dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. It serves as the centrepiece of the family home, situated between two wings of bedrooms.

2. Kitchen dining area

The open-plan kitchen dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. It serves as the centrepiece of the family home, situated between two wings of bedrooms. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The huge living room is one of three main receptions featured in this immaculate family home.

3. Living room

The huge living room is one of three main receptions featured in this immaculate family home. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance, offering potential commercial use.

4. Swimming pool

A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance, offering potential commercial use. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

There is plenty of space for entertaining.

5. Reception room

There is plenty of space for entertaining. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

This a bar and games room could also be utilised as a sixth bedroom.

6. Bar and games room

This a bar and games room could also be utilised as a sixth bedroom. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

