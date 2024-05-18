In the bustle of the city, it can be easy to forget how beautiful Leeds is.
We are surrounded by hidden gems and unparalleled views that are perfect to visit in this warmer weather for walks, picnics and family days out.
Here are 11 of places in Leeds that have sights you must not miss this summer.
1. Kirkstall Abbey
Kirkstall Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. Founded in circa 1152, this is a place rich with history and is one of the most beautiful spots in Leeds - particularly when the sun is out. Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam is a country estate in Leeds that is also rich in history. There's much to see including in the 1500 acres which includes the house and many lakes and gardens. Ideal for walks, run and people-watching, Temple Newsam also hosts a range of events throughout the year. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Golden Acre Park
Golden Acre Park in Bramhope is one of the most spectacular parks in Leeds and is super easy to access. Covering an impressive 179 acres of parkland, Golden Acre Park is perfect for anyone who wants to spend more time in nature. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It covers more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodlands. It is also home to many specialist gardens, which are hidden gems in our busy city. Pictured is one of the garden inspired by the Alhambra gardens. Photo: YPN
5. Yeadon Tarn
One of the most scenic walks in Leeds is at Yeadon Tarn. Little else is as appealing as seeing the beautiful views of the water glistening in the sun. Yeadon Tarn hosts a range of activities too. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. City Varieties Music Hall
City Varieties Music Hall is a hidden gem in Leeds and a venue that is simply beautiful. It is Leeds’ oldest working theatre and the Guinness World Record holder for the nation’s longest running music hall. Established in 1865, the hall still hosts the brightest stars from comedy, music, variety and pantomime. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
