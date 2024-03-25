Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bramhope, a quiet village in between Leeds and Otley, has been described by residents as a "fantastic" place to live and work, with an incomparable community spirit.

It is surrounded by beautiful countryside, while the village itself boasts plenty of places to eat and drink, with shops and schools nearby. It is among the priciest postcodes in Leeds.

Business owners in Bramhope described the village as "up-and-coming". Photo: Simon Hulme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP spoke to some of the businesses in the village about why they enjoy living and working in Bramhope. Their full answers can be found in the video attached to this article.

Tariq Qadeer, of Bramhope Village News, said: "There is a great community spirit here. Loads of activities go on in Bramhope, including some of the charity events that I organise in the village."

He added: "Everyone is so considerate and looks after each other."

Nigel Stringwell, of JB Wilkinson & Sons Butchers, said: "It's a fantastic little place, there is no two ways about it. It has Scouts, Guides, its own bowling green and cricket club. It has practically every amenity you would want in a village. It's a cracking little place."

It's been described as one of the most desirable places to live in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Hartley runs Popsie's Fish and Chips. He said: "It's a small, compact village where everyone knows each other - and everyone is so nice. There's a really good vibe in Bramhope.

"Eight years ago, it was quite an older person's village. But since then, it has changed round to a new, up-and-coming village. It's a fantastic place to work.