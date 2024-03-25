We visited one of the most desirable areas of Leeds - which locals described as 'up-and-coming'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bramhope, a quiet village in between Leeds and Otley, has been described by residents as a "fantastic" place to live and work, with an incomparable community spirit.
It is surrounded by beautiful countryside, while the village itself boasts plenty of places to eat and drink, with shops and schools nearby. It is among the priciest postcodes in Leeds.
The YEP spoke to some of the businesses in the village about why they enjoy living and working in Bramhope. Their full answers can be found in the video attached to this article.
Tariq Qadeer, of Bramhope Village News, said: "There is a great community spirit here. Loads of activities go on in Bramhope, including some of the charity events that I organise in the village."
He added: "Everyone is so considerate and looks after each other."
Nigel Stringwell, of JB Wilkinson & Sons Butchers, said: "It's a fantastic little place, there is no two ways about it. It has Scouts, Guides, its own bowling green and cricket club. It has practically every amenity you would want in a village. It's a cracking little place."
Jon Hartley runs Popsie's Fish and Chips. He said: "It's a small, compact village where everyone knows each other - and everyone is so nice. There's a really good vibe in Bramhope.
"Eight years ago, it was quite an older person's village. But since then, it has changed round to a new, up-and-coming village. It's a fantastic place to work.
"Anyone travelling from Otley to Leeds should stop here for 10 minutes and have a pint, or some fish and chips, or buy a newspaper. It's a great place to be."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.