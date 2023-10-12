Golden Acre Park: Anger as consultation launched on introducing car parking charges at North Leeds beauty spot
Golden Acre Park, in the suburb of Bramhope, is hugely popular with families and is home to an abundance of wildlife, with 179 acres of woodlands and gardens, as well as a lake.
That is why Coun Barry Anderson, who represents Adel and Wharfedale, was “appalled” to hear that Leeds City Council is consulting on introducing fees at its car park.
He said that as a result of public opinion, the authority dropped plans to hold a consultation on the subject last year – but that appears only to have delayed the issue as a questionnaire went live yesterday (October 11).
Coun Anderson has encouraged people to complete the consultation on the council’s website.
He said: “I am appalled at the haste with which this proposal is being brought forward by the ruling administration. It is very light on the actual details of what this will entail. For example, how much will be charged? And is it going to be cost effective?
“Last year I carried out a consultation exercise and was overwhelmed with the responses, all of which went to the council. All the issues raised are still applicable. I have asked residents again for their comments.”
He also argued the proposal contradicts the authority’s promotion of active lifestyles.
Coun Anderson continued: “I am sure that residents of this city would be able to put forward suggestions that would save money and prevent this unnecessary measure. That would be a better consultation to have with the citizens of Leeds.”