WWE to return to Leeds with Road to Clash in Paris tour - ticket information and who will be performing
The superstars of the WWE Universe will land at the first direct arena on Wednesday, August 27, as part of the Road to Clash in Paris tour.
The tour takes in dates in Ireland, the UK and France, where the Clash In Paris event will be held on Sunday, September 1.
Ticket information
WWE has announced that tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale next Friday (May 16) at 10am local time.
The presale will begin on Wednesday, May 14, at 10am local time.
Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting the WWE website.
Who will be there?
Sadly many wanting to catch a glimpse of Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena before he retires from the squared circle will be disappointed.
The legendary performer, who won the top prize for a record 17th time at Wrestlemania last month, will only be appearing at Dublin, Lyon and Paris during the tour.
But though the line-up is subject to change, a spokesperson said that fans will have the opportunity to see World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Penta, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, LA Knight, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day and The Bloodline.
Televised episodes of Smackdown and Raw will be held in Dublin and Birmingham respectively before the WWE crew cross the Channel for their first premium event in the French capital.