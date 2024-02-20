Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video of the "special" moment that the man and woman began dancing in Albion Court on Valentine's Day has captured the hearts of over a million of viewers online.

Passers by stopped in their tracks to watch the couple and take videos as they danced to a female busker.

Elle Hicks and her 12-year-old daughter India were walking past when they grabbed a two-minute video, which you can view above.

The video has since been viewed over a million times and received thousands of shares and comments.

Elle said: "I was taking a walk through the city centre with my daughter India Rose on Valentines Day and we heard the busker Lillia singing, she sounded so wonderful we decided to stand and listen to her.

"Within minutes this wonderful couple took to the pavement and began to dance. It was such a touching moment. I could feel myself getting choked up, their love seemed to beam out to the crowd that had gathered.

"India captured this moment on her phone and as it was Valentine’s Day I just had to share the love with my group Walks in Leeds and the response was mind blowing!

"This video has touched so many people, not just in Leeds but now around the world, getting as far as New Zealand and the USA! It has been viewed over a million times and had thousands of comments, likes and shares."

Among the thousands of comments was one from Sharon Bentley, who said: "What an amazing post. Love captured in all its glory and not afraid to show it. Well done to the busker."

Julie Harrison wrote: "Awww that's so beautiful, a young lady with a beautiful voice, and not so young couple showing age is just a number and you can show the world how beautiful it is to dance."

And Rachel Morgan said: "What a beautiful voice, and how lovely seeing the couple dancing, they've obviously been dancing together for many years There's still some lovely things in this world we live in Thanks for posting."

Jo Harrison said: "Absolutely gorgeous im sat here crying.....really gave me goosebumps."