Emotional video shows elderly couple dancing to busker's 'Hallelujah' in Leeds city centre as dozens line up to watch

Leeds shoppers were stopped in their tracks yesterday by the beautiful moment an elderly couple started dancing to a busker’s rendition of ‘Hallelujah’.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Videos of the moment the couple started dancing to the classic Leonard Cohen song at Albion Court yesterday afternoon (Saturday) have been shared online and received thousands of comments, likes and shares.

Rachel Clayton was one of those in the city centre to witness the heart warming moment. She said that she noticed the female busker and the couple talking and overheard the busker thank them and say that she would play the song again.

Rachel said: “The couple then began waltzing to her singing. It was such a precious moment to watch. It brought tears to my eyes. You could just tell they were truly in love.”

A crowd gathered as the couple started dancing, with Rachel Clayton saying: "You could just tell they were truly in love."

Rachel shared videos online that she took of the dance, one of which you can view above. The performer, Alice Briggs, also shared a clip on TikTok and wrote: “My heart can’t handle this,”

