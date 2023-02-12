Videos of the moment the couple started dancing to the classic Leonard Cohen song at Albion Court yesterday afternoon (Saturday) have been shared online and received thousands of comments, likes and shares.

Rachel Clayton was one of those in the city centre to witness the heart warming moment. She said that she noticed the female busker and the couple talking and overheard the busker thank them and say that she would play the song again.

Rachel said: “The couple then began waltzing to her singing. It was such a precious moment to watch. It brought tears to my eyes. You could just tell they were truly in love.”

