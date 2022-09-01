Live at Leeds in the City 2022: full line up, how to get tickets and when it is
Who is playing at Live at Leeds in the City 2022?
The award-winning music festival, Live at Leeds, returns to West Yorkshire once again in 2022.
Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts, such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra and Amy Winehouse.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic - however, it made its return the following year in 2021.
If you’d like to know more about Live at Leeds, who will be playing and how to get tickets for the event, we’ve put together this article for your convenience.
When is Live at Leeds?
Live at Leeds is an entertainment festival that takes place every year in its namesake city - Leeds.
Generally, it takes place around the May Day bank holiday weekend - however, this year, it will be held on Saturday, October 15.
It usually showcases some of the top indie and folk acts from around the country. However, they also have comedians and other entertainers on display too.
In the past, comedians such as Phill Jupitus and James Acaster have performed at Live at Leeds.
In 2022, it will be held at various venues across Leeds, including The Wardrobe and The Key Club.
Who are the headline acts?
This year, Pale Waves will be the marquee band playing at Live at Leeds.
They’ll be backed up by a smattering of other indie and folk rock acts, such as Working Men’s Club, Dinosaur Pile-up and Thomas Headon.
How to get tickets for Live at Leeds 2022
Tickets for Live at Leeds 2022 can be purchased on the Futuresound Group website.
As well as this, you can also buy tickets on Ticketweb and See Tickets.
Currently, Early Bird tickets are available for £27.50 (booking fees included).
General admission tickets can be bought for £42.90, while VIP tickets are on sale for £60.50.
Live at Leeds full line up
- Pale Waves
- Sundara Karma
- White Lies
- Palace
- Thomas Headon
- Working Men’s Club
- Sea Power
- Gruff Rhys
- Baby Queen
- Crawlers
- Dinosaur Pile-up
- Warmduscher
- Joesef
- Los Bitchos
- Swim Deep
- Casey Lowry
- Connie Constance
- W. H. Lung
- Will Joseph Cook
- Bears in Trees
- King No-One
- Lottery Winners
- The Skinner Brothers
- Baby Dave
- Chappaqua Wrestling
- The Clause
- Far Caspian
- The Hara
- Jelani Blackman
- Kid Brunswick
- Lovejoy
- Opus Kink
- The Pale White
- Anorak Patch
- Artemas
- Banji
- Beauty School
- Beetlebug
- Before Breakfast
- Beren Olivia
- Bert
- Blair Dave
- Boy Bleach
- Calum Bowie
- Cate
- Cheap Teeth
- Ciel
- CVC
- David Keenan
- Dilettante
- Dim Imagery
- Edie Bens
- Elanor Moss
- Ellie Dixon
- Ellur
- Fake Turns
- False Heads
- Flowers
- Fya Fox Gabby Martin
- George Bloomfield
- George O’Hanlan
- Gigi Moss
- Greta Isaac
- Gus Englehorn
- Hannah Grae
- Harvey Jay Dodgson
- Highschool
- House on Fire
- Imogen Hart
- Izzi De-Rosa
- Jaxn
- Jemima Coulter
- Jerub
- Joe & The Shitboys
- Joe Unknown
- Josh Vine
- Kay Greyson
- Laundromat
- Little Quirks
- Lizzie Esau
- Low Lying Sun
- Luxury Goods
- Manu Grace
- Melin Melyn
- Mica Sefia
- Mint
- Molly Payton
- Moreish Idols
- Murdo Mitchell
- Niall Summerton
- Ohem
- Oliver Keane
- Oliver Pinder
- Overpass
- Pet Snake
- Phenicia
- Pleasure Centre
- Pop Vulture
- Prima Queen
- Pyra
- Rats
- Redolent
- Royel Otis
- Saint Joshua
- Sam Airey
- Seraphina
- Simone
- She’s in Parties
- Slant
- Somoh
- Sophia Alexa
- Sophie May
- Soup!
- Splint
- Sprints
- Thala
- Teah Lewis
- The Dinner Party
- The Flints
- The Gulps
- The Native
- The Oozes
- The Queen’s Head
- The Roly Mo
- The Shakes
- The Wild Things
- Tom A Smith
- Tom Jenkins
- Tommy Ashby
- Trunky Juno
- Uninvited
- Usna
- Venbee
- Wings of Desire
- Wynona
- Youth Sector
- Zela
