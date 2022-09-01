Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning music festival, Live at Leeds, returns to West Yorkshire once again in 2022.

Originating in 2007, Live at Leeds has played host to several high profile acts, such as Ed Sheeran, George Ezra and Amy Winehouse.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic - however, it made its return the following year in 2021.

If you’d like to know more about Live at Leeds, who will be playing and how to get tickets for the event, we’ve put together this article for your convenience.

When is Live at Leeds?

Live at Leeds is an entertainment festival that takes place every year in its namesake city - Leeds.

Generally, it takes place around the May Day bank holiday weekend - however, this year, it will be held on Saturday, October 15.

It usually showcases some of the top indie and folk acts from around the country. However, they also have comedians and other entertainers on display too.

In the past, comedians such as Phill Jupitus and James Acaster have performed at Live at Leeds.

In 2022, it will be held at various venues across Leeds, including The Wardrobe and The Key Club.

Who are the headline acts?

This year, Pale Waves will be the marquee band playing at Live at Leeds.

They’ll be backed up by a smattering of other indie and folk rock acts, such as Working Men’s Club, Dinosaur Pile-up and Thomas Headon.

How to get tickets for Live at Leeds 2022

Tickets for Live at Leeds 2022 can be purchased on the Futuresound Group website.

As well as this, you can also buy tickets on Ticketweb and See Tickets .

Currently, Early Bird tickets are available for £27.50 (booking fees included).

General admission tickets can be bought for £42.90, while VIP tickets are on sale for £60.50.

Live at Leeds full line up

Pale Waves

Sundara Karma

White Lies

Palace

Thomas Headon

Working Men’s Club

Sea Power

Gruff Rhys

Baby Queen

Crawlers

Dinosaur Pile-up

Warmduscher

Joesef

Los Bitchos

Swim Deep

Casey Lowry

Connie Constance

W. H. Lung

Will Joseph Cook

Bears in Trees

King No-One

Lottery Winners

The Skinner Brothers

Baby Dave

Chappaqua Wrestling

The Clause

Far Caspian

The Hara

Jelani Blackman

Kid Brunswick

Lovejoy

Opus Kink

The Pale White

Anorak Patch

Artemas

Banji

Beauty School

Beetlebug

Before Breakfast

Beren Olivia

Bert

Blair Dave

Boy Bleach

Calum Bowie

Cate

Cheap Teeth

Ciel

CVC

David Keenan

Dilettante

Dim Imagery

Edie Bens

Elanor Moss

Ellie Dixon

Ellur

Fake Turns

False Heads

Flowers

Fya Fox Gabby Martin

George Bloomfield

George O’Hanlan

Gigi Moss

Greta Isaac

Gus Englehorn

Hannah Grae

Harvey Jay Dodgson

Highschool

House on Fire

Imogen Hart

Izzi De-Rosa

Jaxn

Jemima Coulter

Jerub

Joe & The Shitboys

Joe Unknown

Josh Vine

Kay Greyson

Laundromat

Little Quirks

Lizzie Esau

Low Lying Sun

Luxury Goods

Manu Grace

Melin Melyn

Mica Sefia

Mint

Molly Payton

Moreish Idols

Murdo Mitchell

Niall Summerton

Ohem

Oliver Keane

Oliver Pinder

Overpass

Pet Snake

Phenicia

Pleasure Centre

Pop Vulture

Prima Queen

Pyra

Rats

Redolent

Royel Otis

Saint Joshua

Sam Airey

Seraphina

Simone

She’s in Parties

Slant

Somoh

Sophia Alexa

Sophie May

Soup!

Splint

Sprints

Thala

Teah Lewis

The Dinner Party

The Flints

The Gulps

The Native

The Oozes

The Queen’s Head

The Roly Mo

The Shakes

The Wild Things

Tom A Smith

Tom Jenkins

Tommy Ashby

Trunky Juno

Uninvited

Usna

Venbee

Wings of Desire

Wynona

Youth Sector

Zela