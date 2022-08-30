When is Leeds Festival 2023? How to book tickets for next year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the dust settles from Leeds Festival 2022, you’ll be no doubt exhausted, yet excited for what they’ll have in store for us in 2023.

In 2022, we saw Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975 take to the main stage, amongst an array of other fantastic talents.

There have been no announcements regarding the line up for next year - it’s currently unclear when this will be, although it’s unlikely to be any time soon.

However, tickets will go on sale much sooner than some might think - here’s everything you’ll need to know about registering and booking tickets for next year’s Leeds Festival.

When is Leeds Festival 2023?

Leeds Festival 2023 is set to take place during the last bank holiday of the summer, as it normally does.

This will be from August 25 to August 27, 2023.

“Thank you to everyone who made it to Leeds Festival 2022,” said Leeds Festival on the official website.

“You danced, you sang, you moshed, you laughed, you raved and you made it.

“Save the dates for 2023! 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.”

How can I book tickets for next year and when will they be on sale?

Weekend tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 will go on sale at midday on August 31, 2022 - prices have yet to be confirmed.

How can I register for updates?