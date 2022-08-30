When is Leeds Festival 2023? How to book tickets for next year
Leeds Festival 2022 blew our minds - will you be heading back in 2023?
As the dust settles from Leeds Festival 2022, you’ll be no doubt exhausted, yet excited for what they’ll have in store for us in 2023.
In 2022, we saw Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975 take to the main stage, amongst an array of other fantastic talents.
There have been no announcements regarding the line up for next year - it’s currently unclear when this will be, although it’s unlikely to be any time soon.
However, tickets will go on sale much sooner than some might think - here’s everything you’ll need to know about registering and booking tickets for next year’s Leeds Festival.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival 2022: what time is Halsey playing at Bramham Park, possible setlist - how to watch on TV?
-
2
How to choose a dining table, and our favourite dining tables in stock UK 2022 from Made, Argos, Nkuku
-
3
Which is the best dishwasher to buy UK 2022? Which are energy efficient options, and how do I chose?
-
4
Leeds Festival 2022: what time is Halsey playing at Bramham Park, possible setlist - how to watch on TV?
-
5
Best boxed mattresses UK 2022: best mattresses in a box, from Emma, Simba, Nectar, Simba Luxe and OTTY
When is Leeds Festival 2023?
Leeds Festival 2023 is set to take place during the last bank holiday of the summer, as it normally does.
This will be from August 25 to August 27, 2023.
“Thank you to everyone who made it to Leeds Festival 2022,” said Leeds Festival on the official website.
“You danced, you sang, you moshed, you laughed, you raved and you made it.
“Save the dates for 2023! 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.”
How can I book tickets for next year and when will they be on sale?
Weekend tickets for Leeds Festival 2023 will go on sale at midday on August 31, 2022 - prices have yet to be confirmed.
How can I register for updates?
Leeds Festival almost always sells out months in advance - if you’d like to know when tickets are available as soon as possible, you can download the official Leeds Festival app.