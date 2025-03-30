Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading arcade brand is set to open a new site in Leeds city centre.

Funstation, the leading family-friendly entertainment arcade, will officially open its doors to the public at 7pm on Thursday, April 10 at The Light in Leeds city centre.

Marking an exciting new chapter for the brand, Funstation Leeds will offer a space for people of all ages to enjoy hours of fun.

In addition to their signature range of interactive arcade games and carnival classics, Funstation promises to provide an “exciting and engaging experience” for all ages and abilities.

Chris Alexander, spokesperson for Funstation. “We’re thrilled to introduce Funstation to Leeds. Our venues are vibrant, lively and full of energy and we’re excited to bring our fun-filled experience to the Leeds community.

“Our team is committed to bringing fun and unique experiences to the area and we can’t wait to get started.”

Funstation’s new Leeds location is set to become a central hub for entertainment, offering an exciting attraction for families, friends and local businesses to enjoy memorable experiences together.

With its unique cashless Fun Card system, enjoying all of the exciting attractions is easy. Simply load your Fun Card with credit and you’re ready to go - no coins needed.

As part of the ongoing commitment to provide the best in family-friendly entertainment and fun for everyone, Funstation Leeds promises to introduce even more exciting additions and experiences in the coming months.