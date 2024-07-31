Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new retro arcade bar will open its doors in Leeds this August.

NQ64, a retro arcade and classic console bar, is set to welcome its first customers into the former Manahatta venue in Merrion Street on Thursday, August 29.

With a capacity for 250 people, NQ64 aspires to be the city’s new top spot to drink, battle and dance the night away.

It will also boast an outdoor seating area perfect for the warmer months, a private loft space plus more bookable areas throughout the venue.

NQ64 is set to open in the former Manahatta site in Merrion Street on August 29. Photo: NQ64 | NQ64

The brand’s biggest selection of games yet will be available at the new site, with fan favourites like Guitar Hero, Pac-Man and Street Fighter all alongside NQ64 exclusive games like the “Wall Boy” which elevates the iconic game boy to a large screen.

Customers can expect six cocktails, game-themed signature drinks like the Kong Island Iced Tea and the Lemmingade, as well as craft beers, wines, spirits, sodas and non-alcoholic cocktails, with happy-hour offers too.

NQ64 owner Matt Robson said: "We take boozing and gaming seriously at NQ64, and genuinely need your help in testing our games and our new staff's bar skills.

"The venue is shaping up nicely, with our decorators starting to transform the space. We think NQ64 will add something to Leeds' already stellar entertainment scene, and I personally can't wait for the launch party! If you want to help with game testing, check out our Instagram for more details."

Ahead of the launch, on August 26 and 27, NQ64 is inviting local gamers and cocktail enthusiasts to test their games and drinks.