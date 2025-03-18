Excitement is building after signs appeared for a “fresh and funky” new coffee shop in Leeds city centre.

Coffee Boy, which already has outposts in Castleford, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Glasgow, is set to open its latest branch at The Light shopping centre.

It comes after listed building consent was granted for the construction of the coffee shop, including the installation of signs and alterations to the layout of the Grade II listed building.

A report at the time said: “It is considered that the proposed coffee-shop fit-out and new signage would be in character with the building and not harm the special interest of the listed building.”

Coffee Boy describes itself as a “fresh and funky new coffee shop experience”, promising “quality food and drink at affordable prices [...] served by friendly, passionate people”.

Currently, the nearest branch is on Willowbridge Lane in Castleford. It boasts four out of five stars on TripAdvisor based on 15 reviews.