Helen Skelton suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Strictly Come Dancing, while discussing a previous one which took place the same week.

The TV presenter, 39, from Cumbria, was performing the Argentine Tango with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez on Sunday night when her heel suddenly got caught and tore her blue sparkly sequin dress.

The pair ignored the malfunction and put on an impressive display to secure their place in the Strictly final. The judges awarded the couple 37 out of 40.

Helen and Gorka appeared on Strictly It Takes Two to discuss their recent performance with presenter Rylan Clark.

Helen Skelton (Getty Images)

Gorka Marquez told Rylan Clark: "It was a tough week as we had so much things to do around everything, and she was doing the farm. But I don't know how she finds the time.

“I don't think she sleeps. She is up at five, six in the morning and then she is up til late. I don't know when she sleeps."

While discussing the performance, Helen announced she had another wardrobe problem as her top had ripped and needed a safety pin to keep it together.

She told Rylan: "I'm having a nightmare. I take my shoes off because my feet hurt, I've ripped my top, so I've got a safety pin in it."

Rylan responded: "You're fine darling, you're not exposed, it's still BBC2. Put us on at 9 o'clock, this is what happens!"

The TV presenter then asked Helen about the wardrobe incident during the semi-final, which saw her heel catch her dress a number of times.

Helen replied: "To be honest, you sort of forget what you're doing in the moment. Look at me. It happens to me all the time.

BBC handout photo of Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

"Credit to Gorka, you know when your parent gives you a look of 'stop it', it's fine."

Helen added: "The dress kept getting shorter and shorter as the day went on as I kept catching my heel on it."

The final of Strictly will be on Sunday, 17 December, and the duo will be joined by actress Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, and BBC cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal.