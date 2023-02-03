Helen Skelton has admitted that she’s eager to dance with all the Strictly professional dancers that competed in last year’s show.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, has been paired up with Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, 27, for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing live tour. This came as a surprise to many when announced, as it was expected that Helen would continue to dance with Gorka Marquez.

However, Gorka was already booked to go on the Firedance reignite 2023 tour with Strictly pro dancer Karen Hauer .

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour has so far visited Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, and will be kicking off a series of performances at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Speaking to the Express ahead of the opening night in Birmingham, Helen revealed that she was looking forward to dancing with all of her professional Strictly co-stars.

Helen said: “I love the group dances. I’ll have the chance to dance with all the other guys. I mean, what a once in a lifetime opportunity. Whenever in life am I going to get a chance to dance with a world champion, you know?”

She went on to explain how “very grateful” she is to be taking part in the show, and how she wants to “make the most out of every second.”

Helen admitted that the tour feels like it will be all of the best bits of the show, but without the constant pressure of competing to survive the weekly eliminations.

She added: “It’s nice to do it in this big massive space. [It’s] very different to the show, but I think it’s just been fun because the pressure is off and there’s not the pressure of the TV and dance-off and all of that.

“So, this is all of the best bits of the show in a good environment.”

Helen Skelton and Kai Widdrington pose during the 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2023' photocall at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 19, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Helen described the tour as a way to say thank you to all the viewers who voted throughout the shows.

