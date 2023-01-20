Helen Skelton made her surprise presenting debut on BBC’s Morning Live on Thursday morning, alongside the show’s usual host and former Strictly star, Gethin Jones.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, triggered an outpouring of praise from fans on social media, who called for her to become a regular presenter on the BBC morning show.

One fan took to Twitter, and wrote: “Helen Skelton showing the difference between a proper presenter and what they usually have on the show!”

Whilst another fan said: “@BBCMorningLive @HelenSkelton is just a different class Morning Live presenter! Make her permanent.”

A third chimed in: “Great to see Helen Skelton presenting, she’s such an honest presenter can we have her as a regular please!”

Another fan let their feelings known, writing: “Not a regular Daytime TV watcher but kudos to your programme which is both informative & entertaining & enhanced further with the natural & excellent presenting of @HelenSkelton alongside Gethin Jones.”

Another fan added: “Helen and Geth, what an amazing team. Sorry if I’m late to the party as I’ve been abroad for a while. Please let her be a regular.”

Following the live broadcast, Helen took to Instagram to share some snaps from her appearance on the show. She captioned the gallery: “Thanks for having me @bbcmorninglive lovely to squeeze you @karenhauer, @gethincjones, @ravwilding #bbc #morningtelly #morninglive.”

The Strictly star wore a vibrant pink and red jumpsuit from one of her favourite go-to brands, Me + Em . The attention-grabbing outfit has since sold out on the brand’s website , possibly due to her appearance on the show.

The 2022 Strictly finalist, also shared a heartwarming glimpse at her life as a single-mum last week, which showed her enjoying her weekend with her children.

She captioned the post , shared with her 459,000 followers on Instagram: “Always a pile on. Usually ends in tears. #grateful #weekends #squad.”

The black and white photos show Helen lying on the floor, with all her children, as they playfully sit on her back. Helen shares her children, Ernie, 7, Louis, 5, and one-year-old Elsie with her rugby player ex Richie Myler, 32, who she split from last year.

Helen Skelton and Kai Widdrington pose during the 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2023' photocall at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 19, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

It was recently reported that her ex-husband Richie Myler quit using social media for good, after temporarily going private to weed out those who were sharing his photos or stories maliciously.

This came in response to the very publicised break-up with Helen, and the stories surrounding his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, and their unborn child.

Helen is currently in the process of rehearsing for the Strictly Live tour, which kicks-off at Utilita Arena Birmingham, on Friday, 20 January. She will be taking to the stage with Kai Widdrington for the tour, instead of her actual Strictly Pro dancer, Gorka Marquez.

